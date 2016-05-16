BRIEF-Imara gets orphan drug designation for sickle cell disease drug
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 16 Veneto Banca says:
* Newly-appointed board on Monday approved existing plan for initial public offering worth up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8827 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Imara receives orphan drug designation for lead product candidate IMR-687 for sickle cell disease Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 2 Lazard Ltd reported better-than-expected earnings as a surge in deals activity in the fourth quarter boosted revenue at its financial advisory business.
LONDON, Feb 2 US companies are increasingly opting to tap the European leveraged loan market attracted by the overwhelming liquidity and a progressively sophisticated investor base.