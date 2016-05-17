UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
May 17 Unicredit says:
* Launches offer to buy back subordinated bonds for up to 700 million euros ($793 million)
* Offer targets notes that need to be phased out or are no longer efficient from a regulatory point of view
* Related profit generation will contribute to CET1 capital and interest spending will be reduced in coming years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts