UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 19 Italian motorway and airport caterer Autogrill says:
* In exclusive talks with Elior Group to sell 100 percent of unit that operates restaurants in railway stations in France
* Exclusivity period runs until July 31
* Business under sale has annual revenues of around 50 million euros Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.