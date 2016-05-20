BRIEF-Nippon Sheet Glass: to raise 40 bln yen, issue preferred shares
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
May 20 Intesa Sanpaolo says:
* Has agreed to sell two portfolios of performing consumer loans with overall value of 2.6 billion euros
* Sale to be carried out at prices in line with book values
* Consumer loans will be sold to two separate securitisation vehicles outside the Intesa Sanpaolo group
* Christofferson Robb & Company will buy the junior tranches of asset-backed notes issued by the vehicles to fund the purchase
* Pool of banks comprising Banca IMI, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan will buy senior and mezzanine tranches of ABS notes Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* to raise 40 billion yen ($355 million) in new class-A share issuance
TOKYO, Feb 2 Asian shares touched four-month highs while the dollar sagged on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its mildly upbeat economic view but gave no hint of accelerating rate hikes.
Feb 2 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.