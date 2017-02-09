Feb 9 The CEO of Mediobanca Alberto Nagel says in a call with journalists on second-quarter results:

* confirms plan to sell 3 percent of its stake in insurer Generali over plan period to remain with 10 percent stake

* Mediobanca has always supported growth at Generali through mergers and acquisitions and will continue to do so, though acquisitions must offer returns

* has no sign of any of the bank's shareholders wanting to pull out, the bank has good relations with UniCredit

* expects a positive second half of its financial year, confirms dividend policy

* believes 20 billion euro state rescue fund for banks is enough and will stabilise the sector

* given the size of Italy's bad loan problem, the Atlante fund runs the risk of a low probability of success Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)