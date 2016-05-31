BRIEF-Repros announces new CEO
Larry Dillaha was appointed interim president and chief executive officer of company, effective immediately
May 31 Italy's Recordati Industria Chimica E Farmaceutica
has bought all of Italian pharmaceutical company Italchimici
deal valued at about 130 million euros
to be funded in cash
Cigna CEO says individual Obamacare business loss has been manageable and will be smaller in 2017 but still a loss
Japan ip high court rules in lilly's favor on alimta vitamin regimen patents