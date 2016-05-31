BRIEF-Metlife investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
May 31 Veneto Banca says:
* sets price range for 1 billion euros cash call at between 0.1-0.5 euros per share
* Atlante rescue fund has agreed to sub underwrite lender's cash call
* initial public offering to start on June 8
* capital raising aims to avoid possible systemic risk, limit as much as possible impact on local economy
* validity of Atlante fund's guarantee subject to it gaining majority stake in bank
* Atlante fund will only buy unsold shares at minimum price of 0.1 euro each Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom; editing by Adrian Croft)
* Investment portollo starting to benefit from higher interest rates, ceo says
* Says decides to increase its share capital by 10 billion roubles ($167.85 million) by placing additional shares Source text: http://bit.ly/2kXoV79 Further company coverage: ($1 = 59.5765 roubles) (Reporting by Anastasiya Harokh)
* Civeo Corporation announces pricing of public offering of common shares