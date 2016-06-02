June 2 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles:

* Shares in the carmaker rise more than 2 percent in early trade after it reported a 33 percent rise in Italian sales for May, outperforming the market

* The stock is up 2.5 percent at 6.38 euros by 0712 GMT, outperforming a 0.4 percent rise in the European auto index

* The carmaker also reported a 1 percent rise in monthly sales in the United States, compared with drops in vehicle deliveries posted by bigger U.S. rivals GM and Ford Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)