UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 6 Banco Popolare:
* Rights to buy into 1 billion euro cash call turn positive to gain 8.3 percent by 0754 GMT
* Shares up 3.1 percent after falling as much as 4.4 percent in early trade Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts