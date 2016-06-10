June 10 (Reuters) -

* Italy market watchdog Consob says gives its green light to the prospectus of a takeover bid on RCS MediaGroup by Investindustrial and some RCS investors

* Takeover bid by Investindustrial and some RCS investors on the Italian publisher to run from June 20 to July 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)