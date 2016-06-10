UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
June 10 (Reuters) -
* Italy market watchdog Consob says gives its green light to the prospectus of a takeover bid on RCS MediaGroup by Investindustrial and some RCS investors
* Takeover bid by Investindustrial and some RCS investors on the Italian publisher to run from June 20 to July 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources