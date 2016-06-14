June 14 Italian banks:

* Sector falls as investors favour safer assets ahead of Britain's vote over European Union membership next week

* Shares in Banca Popolare di Milano, Banco Popolare suspended from trading after 5 percent drop

* Rights to buy into Banco Popolare's share issue down 24 percent

* Banco Popolare raising 1 billion euro in cash call as part of merger plan with BPM to create Italy's third-largest banking group Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)