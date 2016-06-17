MILAN, June 17 Italy's Cairo Communication is considering whether to improve the conditions of its all-share takeover bid for publisher RCS Mediagroup to challenge a rival bid from a group of RCS shareholders, a source close to the matter said.

Friday is the last day Cairo has to sweeten its all-share takeover offer, which was launched this week. The rival bid from a group of investors including private equity firm Investindustrial begins next Monday.

The source said Cairo would not seek the support of a partner.

RCS publishes Italy's top-selling newspaper Corriere della Sera.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi; Writing by Giulia Segreti)