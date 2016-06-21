BRIEF-Och-Ziff Capital estimated unaudited AUM about $33.6 bln as of Feb 1
* Och-Ziff Capital Management Group - As of Feb 1, 2017, estimated unaudited amount of assets under management was about $33.6 billion
June 21 Investcorp Head of Corporate Investment in Europe Hazem Ben-Gacem says:
* Targets raising Corneliani's turnover to more than $200 million over the next 5-6 years, with focus on North America
* Hopes for a future market listing of the Italian luxury tailor but adds "we need to walk, before we can run"
* Will appoint new CEO at Corneliani shortly and invest a "substantial amount" of money in the Italian suitmaker Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Feb 2 CME Group Inc, the world's largest futures market operator, reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a surge in trading volumes following the surprise election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
* Expects vesting, settlement of deferred incentive compensation awards scheduled to vest on March 1 may be accelerated to earlier dates Source text: (http://bit.ly/2k3kPfd) Further company coverage: