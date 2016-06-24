MILAN, June 24 Shares in Italy's two biggest banks, UniCredit and Intesa SanPaolo, tumbled more than 20 percent at the open on Friday after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

UniCredit hit an all-time low of 2.052 euros, down almost 25 percent. Both UniCredit and Intesa shares were later suspended temporarily from trade. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Mark Bendeich)