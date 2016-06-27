BRIEF-CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE
* CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE
June 27 Banco Popolare says:
* sale of rights not exercised during cash call has ended ahead of time
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE
MOSCOW, Feb 2 The Russian government on Thursday approved a privatisation programme for 2017-2019 aimed at plugging holes in the state budget, which has been hurt by weak oil prices and the impact of Western sanctions, a government spokesman said.
* FY 2016 net profit of 4.70 billion lira ($1.26 billion) versus 3.09 billion lira year ago