UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
June 28 Intesa Sanpaolo Chief Executive Carlo Messina:
* does not believe Italian government will take stakes in banks to help stabilise sector
* sees bad loan problem at Italian banks as exaggerated
* says European bail-in rules are a mistake, would be good to fix them (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts