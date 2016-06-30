BRIEF-UK motor premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016-trade body
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
June 30 Banca Carige CEO Guido Bastianini says:
* lender aims to sell bad loans worth 800-900 million euros by year-end, hopes Atlante fund can get involved
* bank has not had liquidity problems in recent months Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* UK motor insurance premiums rise 9.3 pct in 2016, Association of British Insurers says
Feb 2 Goldman Sachs Group Inc's global head of restructuring Roopesh Shah has agreed to join Evercore Partners Inc as a senior managing director in its restructuring group, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
* Says weakening of euro to hurt Europe results more than what was expected last September