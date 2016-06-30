June 30 Italian lender UniCredit says:

* to pay outgoing CEO Federico Ghizzoni 5 million euros gross upon resolution of his employment and another 4.37 million euros in cash and shares deferred over five years in severance pay

* Ghizzoni to stay on as director general until the end of this year

* Ghizzoni will also receive his remuneration as director until its natural conclusion in April 2018 for an overall amount of 866,729 euros