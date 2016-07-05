UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 5 Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena:
* shares suspended limit down after 7 percent fall at the open, having shed 14 percent on Monday
* Intesa Sanpaolo shares fall 1.6 pct, UniCredit slightly lowerFurther company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts