July 5 Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi says:

* H1 advertising revenue growth seen close to 4 percent; for full year should exceed 2 percent, but situation complicated

* does not exclude possibility of raising dividend payout on 2016 results given capital gain from sale of pay-TV unit to Vivendi, but still premature

* looking at projects to develop free-to-air TV in Germany, France and UK, "we are looking around"

* financial results of pay-TV unit in line with business plan