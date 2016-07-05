BRIEF-Also Holding acquires Finnish distributor Internet Smartsec
* Acquires Finnish distributor Internet Smartsec Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4pLQQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
July 5 Mediaset CEO Pier Silvio Berlusconi says:
* H1 advertising revenue growth seen close to 4 percent; for full year should exceed 2 percent, but situation complicated
* does not exclude possibility of raising dividend payout on 2016 results given capital gain from sale of pay-TV unit to Vivendi, but still premature
* looking at projects to develop free-to-air TV in Germany, France and UK, "we are looking around"
* financial results of pay-TV unit in line with business plan Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Acquires Finnish distributor Internet Smartsec Source text - http://bit.ly/2k4pLQQ Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 2 Microsoft Corp on Thursday said it had sent a proposal to U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to create a program to let people from seven predominantly Muslim nations enter and leave the United States on business or family emergency travel if they hold a valid work or student visa and have not committed any crimes.
NEW YORK, Feb 2 Pop superstar Beyonce on Thursday released a slew of photos of herself posing pregnant and nude, a day after announcing she was expecting twins with her husband, rapper Jay-Z.