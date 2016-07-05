Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 5 Telecom Italia:
* the phone group's fixed-line market share in Italy, taking into account both its fibre and copper networks, fell to 58 percent in 2015 from 61 percent-regulator
* the company's share of Italy's fibre network fell to 47 percent in 2015 from 48 percent the previous year- regulator Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)