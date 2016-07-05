July 5 Italian market regulator Consob says in a filing:

* BlackRock cuts Intesa Sanpaolo stake to 5.34 percent from 6.292 percent as of June 28; the fund reduces the stake further to 5.298 percent on June 30

* BlackRock trims stake in Banco Popolare to 4.989 percent from 5.758 percent as of June 28 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)