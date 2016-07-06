July 6 Italian banks:

* Share in Monte dei Paschi rise 10 percent in early trade after heavy losses in previous sessions

* Banca Carige shares rise 6 percent

* Italian banking index down 0.5 percent by 0710 GMT

* UniCredit shares down 0.6 percent, Intesa Sanpaolo down 0.3 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)