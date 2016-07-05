Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1600 GMT on Thursday:
July 5 Italy's market watchdog Consob says:
* temporarily bans short selling on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
* ban will be in place for the whole of the stock market session on July 6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
TORONTO, Feb 2 Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday as gold miners gained and insurers slipped with uncertainty around when the U.S. Federal Reserve might next raise interest rates.
* CROWN CAPITAL INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.12 PER SHARE