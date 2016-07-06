UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 6 UBI Banca:
* Spokesman reiterates there is no plan on the table for a tie up with Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena
* Il Messaggero newspaper on Wednesday said the government saw a tie-up with UBI as one of the few market solutions to deal with Monte dei Paschi's capital problems Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts