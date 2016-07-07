BRIEF-Indusind Bank says co keeps exploring and evaluating strategic alternatives
* Clarifies on news item regarding merger of IndusInd and Bharat Financial
July 7 Veneto Banca Spa says:
* appoints Cristiano Carrus as its new CEO
* all board members to resign as of Aug. 8
* calls shareholder meeting on Aug. 8 to appoint new board
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Banco Bradesco SA has made little change to lending growth and provisions targets for this year from 2016 goals, a sign of prudence as Brazil's No. 3 bank copes with a three-year recession and weak demand for credit across households and companies.
* Company is still actively looking for buyer to purchase wisma mpl