July 13 UniCredit:

* Shares in Italy's biggest bank by assets rise more than 4 percent on Wednesday after the lender says it had raised 749 million euros by placing a 10 percent stake in Polish subsidiary Bank Pekao.

* The stock closed up 13.5 percent in the previous session after the bank sold a 10 percent stake in online broker FinecoBank, which netted 328 million euros. Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)