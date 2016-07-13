July 13 Italy's defence group Leonardo-Finmeccanica says:

* signed a 10-year agreement with British defence company BAE Systems for a total value of 600 million euros

* partnership is for supply of the avionic equipment of the Royal Air Force Typhoon plane fleet

* the Italian state-controlled group supplies more than 60 percent of the Typhoon's avionics

* deal linked to agreement between BAE Systems and the UK Ministry of Defence, worth an estimated 2.5 billion euros