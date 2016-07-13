July 13 Italy's defence group
Leonardo-Finmeccanica says:
* signed a 10-year agreement with British defence company
BAE Systems for a total value of 600 million euros
* partnership is for supply of the avionic equipment of the
Royal Air Force Typhoon plane fleet
* the Italian state-controlled group supplies more than 60
percent of the Typhoon's avionics
* deal linked to agreement between BAE Systems and the UK
Ministry of Defence, worth an estimated 2.5 billion euros
