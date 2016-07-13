UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 13 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup:
* cash takeover bid launched by Investindustrial and group of existing RCS shareholders reaches 3.9 percent of offer, raising stake of consortium in RCS capital to 27.8 percent
* rival bid by Cairo Communication reaches 11.29 percent of RCS capital
* neither offer reaches minimum threshold, set respectively at 30 percent and 35 percent of the publisher's capital
* offer period for two bids expires on Friday July 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources