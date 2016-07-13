July 13 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup:

* cash takeover bid launched by Investindustrial and group of existing RCS shareholders reaches 3.9 percent of offer, raising stake of consortium in RCS capital to 27.8 percent

* rival bid by Cairo Communication reaches 11.29 percent of RCS capital

* neither offer reaches minimum threshold, set respectively at 30 percent and 35 percent of the publisher's capital

* offer period for two bids expires on Friday July 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)