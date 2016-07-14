July 14 Italy's Banca Popolare dell'Emilia
Romagna (BPER) says:
* Sells bad loan portfolio with gross book value of around
450 million euros ($499 million) to Algebris NPL Fund and
Cerberus European Investments
* 87 percent of portfolio sold comprised corporate loans
secured by real estate collateral
* Transaction will not have significant impact on bank's
income statement
* A second significant bad loan sale is scheduled for the
second half of the year targeting a pool of mainly unsecured
loans
