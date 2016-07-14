July 14 Italian luxury goods group Brunello Cucinelli says:

* H1 preliminary net revenues at 219.8 million euros

* Sales up 9.7 percent at current exchange rates, up 10.3 percent at constant exchange rates

* confirms full-year growth expectations, even on the Italian market, where sales were up 6.9 percent in H1

* in May group had forecast double digit growth in sales and profits this year

* sales in greater China grow 15 percent in first six months of the year

* 5 new boutiques opened so far in 2016

* chairman and CEO says sees "very positive" outlook in 2017

* like-for-like sales in line with growth trend in first months of year