UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup:
* cash takeover bid by Investindustrial and existing RCS shareholders reaches 7.22 percent of offer, bringing the consortium's total stake in RCS capital to 30.35 percent, just above the bid's minimum threshold set at 30 percent
* cash and share bid by Cairo Communication reaches 22 percent of RCS capital, below its 35 percent minimum threshold
* offer period for two bids expires on Friday July 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources