July 14 Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup:

* cash takeover bid by Investindustrial and existing RCS shareholders reaches 7.22 percent of offer, bringing the consortium's total stake in RCS capital to 30.35 percent, just above the bid's minimum threshold set at 30 percent

* cash and share bid by Cairo Communication reaches 22 percent of RCS capital, below its 35 percent minimum threshold

* offer period for two bids expires on Friday July 15