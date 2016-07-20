UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 20 Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena:
* Shares up 2 percent in early trade after a 3.3 percent drop on Tuesday
* The bank is working on a plan to offload its bad loans which it wants to unveil by the end of the month
* Italy's banking sector up 0.8 percent Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts