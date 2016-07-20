July 20 RCS MediaGroup's shareholder Diego Della Valle says:

* To seek reassurance from authorities that takeover bids on the Italian publisher complied with rules

* Will decide what to do with his 7.3 percent stake in RCS only afterwards

* A takeover offer by Cairo Communication has gained a 49 percent of RCS, trumping a rival bid from private equity firm Investindustrial and a group of RCS shareholders, including Della Valle

* RCS investors who took up the losing offer have five days from Thursday to tender their shares to Cairo instead

* "I hope that every passage will be analysed with close attention and in great detail and, considering the looming deadlines, with the necessary speed," Della Valle says Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)