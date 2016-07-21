July 21 Italian luxury group Tod's says:

* revenues in the first half of the year stood at 497.6 million euros, down 3.4 percent from last year

* same store sales at constant exchange rates were down by 14.3 percent in the first six months of the year

* Chief Executive Diego Della Valle says development plan for the group continues, primary goal is to improve organic growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)