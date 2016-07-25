July 25 Italy's antitrust authority says:

* it has given its green light to the acquisition by Spain's Abertis of Italian group A4 Holding, which runs the A4 Brescia-Padua and A31 highways in Italy

* Abertis will hold 51.4 percent of A4 Holding's capital

* A4 Holding is owned by Italian lender Intesa Sanpaolo and builder Astaldi Concessioni