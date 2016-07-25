July 25 Italy's Agnelli family holding company Exor says:

* proposing cross-border merger of Exor into wholly-owned Dutch subsidiary Exor Holding N.V.

* idea is to simplify corporate structure and align the group with its major businesses, including Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ferrari and CNH Industrial

* Exor N.V. will be listed on Milan bourse, new group headquarters in Netherlands

* merger will become effective by the end of 2016

* Exor shareholders will receive 1 ordinary share of Exor N.V. with 1 voting right for each Exor share

* new holding company will adopt loyalty voting scheme to incentivize long-term share ownership, with 5 voting rights for each Exor N.V. share held without interruption for 5 years

* GAC, which owns 52.99 percent of Exor has confirmed full support for the transaction