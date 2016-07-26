July 26 Vivendi's Chief Executive Arnaud de Puyfontaine says:

* company has no intention to take control of Italian broadcaster Mediaset

* the French group has not shifted its interest from Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium to Mediaset

* strategy regarding the deal with Mediaset has not changed, Vivendi is only proposing a different way to get there

* he is optimistic about a positive outcome on the deal with Mediaset