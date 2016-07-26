July 26 Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine says:

* Has an open mind regarding the potential of a future Telecom Italia-Mediaset merger but nothing on the table at the moment

* Very happy with results statement Telecom Italia will present later on Tuesday

* No plan for a deal between Telecom Italia and Orange

* No plan to sell TIM Brasil for time being but "never say never"

* Comfortable with current stake in Telecom Italia

* Could imagine Telecom Italia being a consolidator one day