July 26 UniCredit says:

* Names Corporate Investment Banking (CIB) head Gianni Franco Papa as managing director

* Names current Internal Audit Chief Ranieri De Marchis and HVB CFO Francesco Giordano as co-chief operating officers

* Gianfranco Bisagni and Olivier Khayat to jointly lead CIB unit

* Bank Austria CFO Mirko Bianchi to become group CFO

* New structure to be in place from Sept 1