July 28 Italian utility Enel says:

* Approves acquisition of fibre-optic firm Metroweb and merger of Metroweb with Enel Open Fiber

* Deal values whole of Metroweb at 814 million euros

* Metroweb deal envisages 714 million euros capital increase at EOF unit, capital hike to be reserved for Enel and state lender CDP

* Deal gives option to Metroweb shareholder F2i to re-invest and buy up to 30 percent of new merged group

* Open Fiber Unit has increased broadband investment To 3.7 billion euros from previous 2.5 bln euros over 2016-2021 period Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)