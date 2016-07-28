UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 28 RCS investor Diego Della Valle says:
* Filed complaint with Lazio's regional administrative court against market regulator Consob's decision not to suspend Cairo Communication's takeover bid on RCS
* Pirelli and consortium of RCS investors - comprising Della Valle, Pirelli, Mediobanca and Unipol - who lost out to Cairo in battle over RCS filed similar complaint (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources