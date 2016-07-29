UPDATE 2-French police search Fillon office as fraud affair rocks campaign
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
July 29 Italy's Fininvest, the holding company of the Berlusconi family and majority investor in private broadcaster Mediaset, says:
* its board has given mandate to sue Vivendi for "not respecting the contract" signed for the acquisition of Mediaset's pay-TV unit Premium
* it will also consider criminal action Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
* Far-right's Le Pen faces pay cut for misuse of EU funds (Adds latest Canard Enchaine story, poll)
LONDON, Jan 31 Scientists have developed a brain-computer interface that reads the brain's blood oxygen levels and enables communication by deciphering the thoughts of patients who are totally paralysed and unable to talk.
HONG KONG, Jan 31 A missing China-born billionaire was quoted by state media on Tuesday as saying he had not been abducted from Hong Kong by mainland Chinese agents as some news outlets had reported but was receiving medical treatment.