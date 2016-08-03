BRIEF-Indus Holding acquires a stake of around 76% m+p gmbh
* Indus has acquired a stake of around 76% in m+p international Mess- und Rechnertechnik GmbH (m+p gmbh), Hanover Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Aug 3 French insurer Axa Chief Financial Officer Gerald Harlin says: * insurer, which is also a shareholder in Italian bank Monte dei Paschi, will not contribute to new Italian bank bailout fund * "We don't intend to pay into the Atlante (II) fund, just as we did not pay into Atlante I, for the obvious reason that we are shareholders of the bank (Monte dei Paschi) and have participated very extensively in the clean up of the bank." * he does not have any details of Monte dei Paschi's planned 5 billion euro capital hike so far BMPS.MI] (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 31 Transatlantic exchange operator Nasdaq Inc on Tuesday reported a fourth-quarter loss due largely to one-time costs, including the rebranding of its Treasury trading business.
* Ally financial reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 financial results