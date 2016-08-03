Aug 3 Italian bank UniCredit says:
* Has signed agreement with SIA to sell group's card
processing activities in Italy, Germany and Austria for 500
million euros cash
* Sale to generate net capital gain of 440 million euros in
2016 with fully loaded CET 1 ratio positive impact of 12 basis
points
* Closing of transaction expected by end-2016
* Sale underpins UniCredit's commitment to seize
opportunities in line with a renewed focus on strictly
disciplined capital management and capital optimisation actions
* UniCredit entered 10-year contract with SIA outsourcing
card processing services
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Milan Newsroom)