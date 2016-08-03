Aug 3 Italian bank UniCredit says:

* Has signed agreement with SIA to sell group's card processing activities in Italy, Germany and Austria for 500 million euros cash

* Sale to generate net capital gain of 440 million euros in 2016 with fully loaded CET 1 ratio positive impact of 12 basis points

* Closing of transaction expected by end-2016

* Sale underpins UniCredit's commitment to seize opportunities in line with a renewed focus on strictly disciplined capital management and capital optimisation actions

* UniCredit entered 10-year contract with SIA outsourcing card processing services