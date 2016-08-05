HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan 30 at 9:39 PM EST/0239 GMT
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
Aug 5 Mediobanca gives results for financial year ending June 30, 2016:
* Net profit up 2.5 percent at 604.5 million euros ($673.35 million)
* Revenues at all-time high of 2.047 billion euros
* Operating profit at 736 million euros, up 11 percent
* To pay dividend of 0.27 euros per share
* Loan loss provisions down 21 percent to 419 million euros
* Fully-phased CET1 ratio 12.6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8977 euros) (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
WASHINGTON, Jan 30 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday:
SINGAPORE, Jan 31 Singapore's total bank lending in December rose 1.1 percent from November, on the back of a rise in loans to the building and construction sector, central bank data showed on Tuesday.
Jan 30 SoftBank Group Corp is considering an investment of more than $1 billion in office-space sharing start-up WeWork, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.