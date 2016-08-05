Aug 5 Italy's Banca Carige says:

* First-half net loss 206 million euros driven by loan writedowns, falling interest income and drop in net fees

* Loan writedowns totalled 344.5 million euros compared with 133.3 million euros a year earlier

* Coverage ratio of bad loan ('sofferenze') portfolio broadly stable at end-June at close to 61 percent. Unlikely-to-pay loans covered at 30 percent, up from 24 percent at end-December

* Liquidity coverage ratio 114 percent end-June

* Started in July process to sell tranche of bad loan portfolio

* Transitional CET1 ratio 12.2 percent at end-June from 12.3 percent at end-March Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan Newsroom)