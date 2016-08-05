Aug 5 Credito Valtellinese says:
* Net profit comes in at 19.1 million euros in the first
half compared with a 50.8 million euro profit in the same period
of last year
* H1 net interest income falls 11 percent year-on-year to
211 million euros
* H1 net fees down 3.5 percent, operating income falls 12.5
percent
* has booked a net gain of 26 million euros on the sale of
stake in Visa Europe
* H1 writedowns on loans and financial assets 152 million
euros
* Fully-loaded CET 1 ratio at end-June 13.1 percent
* has sold 430 mln euros bad loans and a disposal process of
further 180 million euro of unlikely-to-pay is underway
* Coverage of bad loans at 52.8 percent at end-June, other
doubtful loans covered at 23.4 percent
