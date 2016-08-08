Raymond James to roll out robo-adviser in 2017
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.
Aug 8 Quaestio Capital Management, which manages Italian bank rescue fund Atlante, says:
* Atlante II Fund, set up to invest only in banks' non-performing loans, has raised 1.715 billion euros from Italian financial institutions
* The first closing of the fund is seen in September this year when 2.5-3.0 billion euros is expected to be raised
* After the first closing, Atlante II will continue to raise funds from Italian and foreign companies with the aim of reaching 3.0-3.5 billion euros by July 31, 2017
* It will be possible to use any funds left over from investments in a first Atlante fund in the Atlante II fund as of July 31, 2017
A source close to the matter says the 1.715 billion euros raised so far by Atlante II includes a contribution from the first Atlante fund. (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 30 Raymond James Financial is rolling out a new digital platform with robo-adviser-like technology this year, the St. Petersburg, Florida-based firm said on Monday.
* Softbank Group weighing an investment of over $1 bln in WeWork Cos- WSJ, citing sources Source text : http://on.wsj.com/2jOK3LS
Jan 30 Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein became the first major Wall Street leader to speak out against President Donald Trump's order to halt arrivals from several Muslim-majority countries.