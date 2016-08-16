BRIEF-Access Bio lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share
* Says it lowers conversion price of second series bonds to 5,732 won/share from 6,905 won/share
Aug 16 Italy's drugmaker Recordati says in a statement:
* appoints Andrea Recordati as new chief executive and deputy chairman; he covered role of Chief Operating Officer since 2013
* names Alberto Recordati Chairman of the boardEarlier on Tuesday the company said chief executive and chairman Giovanni Recordati had died at 66 after a long illness. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Milan newsroom)
Jan 31 Access Bio Inc : * Says it receives patent about chromatographic assay system * Says patent number is 12/241,583 Source text in Korean: https://goo.gl/kcI1y8 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
