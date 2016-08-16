Aug 16 Italy's drugmaker Recordati says in a statement:

* appoints Andrea Recordati as new chief executive and deputy chairman; he covered role of Chief Operating Officer since 2013

* names Alberto Recordati Chairman of the boardEarlier on Tuesday the company said chief executive and chairman Giovanni Recordati had died at 66 after a long illness.